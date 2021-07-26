Watch: New Chapelwaite Trailer Teases A Classic Stephen King Horror Tale

A new trailer for Chapelwaite, the EPIX original show based on Stephen King’s Jerusalem’s Lot, just dropped. And it promises to give fans of the macabre a new horrifying story to enjoy.

Chapelwaite takes viewers to the Preacher’s Corners, Maine in the 1850s. Academy Award winner Adrien Brody stars as Captain Charles Boone, who brings his family to his ancestral home. Unfortunately, Boone’s wife dies at sea, which is only the beginning of his troubles.

Brody stars alongside Emily Hampshire, who recently starred in Schitt’s Creek.

Jerusalem’s Lot is a prequel to Salem’s Lot, another iconic story from the dark mind of Stephen King. Fans can expect the terrifying environment and storytelling King’s work is known for as Boone fights to protect his family. The tale was first published in 1978 as a short story in King’s Night Shift collection. Salem’s Lot, the sequel to Jerusalem’s Lot, is reportedly one of King’s favorite books, and fans can visit the iconic location years before the novel takes place.

Chapelwaite was initially intended to start filming in March 2020, but the COVID-19 Pandemic postponed filming until July 2020. Filming took place in Halifax, Nova Scotia, providing an excellent background for the dark story.

Chapelwaite premieres on EPIX on Aug 22.