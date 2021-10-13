New Report Ranks Marvel’s What If…? Episodes By Popularity

Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, What If…? has drawn to a close, but during its run, it received a mostly positive reception from fans bringing them alternate adventures with familiar characters from within the multiverse.

While a lot of this series was embraced by the fans it wasn’t without its outliers and during its nine-episode run, there were a few. While the series stands at 93% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, The Direct reported data that they exclusively obtained via Whip Media that details which episode from the series audiences liked the best.

According to their data, the most beloved episode of What If…? Was its finale which shouldn’t come as a surprise given the action and coming together of heroes throughout the multiverse to face the threat that was Ultron.

Just below the finale, fans loved episode 8 “What If… Ultron Won?” which similarly boasted plenty of intense action that had been built towards during the show’s run despite seemingly being an anthology series.

What Whip Media found during their research was that the least popular episode among season one of the series was episode 7 “What if Thor Were an Only Child?” and this isn’t all that surprising given the social media reaction from fans after it aired that paled in comparison to its peers.

Here is a full list of Marvel’s What If….? episodes ranked according to Whip Media’s data:

Episode 9: What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath? Episode 8: What If… Ultron Won? Episode 2: What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? Episode 1: What If… Captain Carter Were The First Avenger? Episode 5: What If… Zombies?! Episode 4: What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands? Episode 3: What If… the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes? Episode 6: What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark? Episode 7: What If… Thor Were an Only Child?

If you haven’t somehow seen it yet, be sure to check out What If…? on Disney+.