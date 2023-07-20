New series ‘My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?’ catches up with addicts old and new

My Strange Addiction was one of the most popular reality shows to air on the TLC network in the past decade – and it’s not hard to see why. Each episode followed two “addicts” of engaging in a bizarre behavior – typically compulsive in nature and with the person unwilling to change their ways, even in the face of potential danger.

Many of the show’s addicts consumed non-food items on a daily basis – including detergent, glass, and their own furniture. Objectophilia was a common theme on the show – perhaps most famously Nathaniel, a man claiming to be dating his car, named “Chase.” Plastic surgery addicts and people who openly display fetishes were also prevalent.

My Strange Addiction was a ratings hit during its original run from 2010-2015, and clips of the series from the TLC YouTube channel have racked up hundreds of millions of views. Given its unceasing success, it is no surprise that the network has comissioned a revival.

Screengrab via Twitter

In the trailer for new series My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?, viewers are introduced to some familiar faces from the original series. The returning cast includes Nathaniel, now in a polyamorous relationship with mutliple vehicles. He now claims to have a “family” with his lover, Chase. There are plenty of new faces, too – including health addicts trying dangerous holistic health trends, such as drinking urine and eating raw meat.

The original My Strange Addiction was met with much criticism for its depiction of behavioral disorders and mental illnesses, having a “freakshow” approach to showcasing bizarre behaviors to viewers rather than handling such cases with care. The series has also been accused of being “fake” – fabricating storylines for the show. This is often the sentiment in cases where the addict seems to be engaging in deadly behavior on a daily basis for years at a time, seemingly without impacting their health.

The new series could address these criticisms or take a new angle, but viewers will find out July 19th, when the first episode airs on the TLC network.