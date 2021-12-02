New ‘WandaVision’ BTS photos reveal Elizabeth Olsen’s costume test

After six years in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff finally became the Scarlet Witch in this year’s WandaVision, which featured the sorceress donning a version of her classic costume and iconic tiara in its series finale. Marvel fans adore Wanda’s ultimate look, which brilliantly marries the comics design with some practical updates for live-action. And these newly surfaced behind-the-scenes images reveal what might’ve been star Elizabeth Olsen’s first time wearing the outfit.

As shared by Twitter user @wandaolsen, these two must-see photos come from Olsen’s initial costume test for the WandaVision finale. It’s likely there were a few variations on the costume before this one, but it’s clear that this screen test did the job and the production team was convinced this outfit was the one they wanted to go with. In fact, it must’ve been so successful as even Olsen’s hairstyle remained the same, although her makeup is slightly different in the finished product.

Initially, Marvel avoided giving Wanda her comic book threads due to how infamously revealing they are. And yet the character still ended up being dressed in pretty exposing clothes, nonetheless, something that Olsen herself publicly criticized. It seems her opinions factored into her eventual Scarlet Witch outfit, which doesn’t show too much skin and is just an all-around stylish and effective look.

The Scarlet Witch costume will no doubt get much more screen time in next May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which sees Olsen co-star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange. It’s currently unclear where the heroine will be turning up after that, but now that she’s finally assumed her superhero mantle, she’ll hopefully be sticking around the MCU for a while yet.

All nine episodes of the multi-Emmy-winning WandaVision are streaming on Disney Plus. Spinoff series Agatha: House of Harkness is currently in development.