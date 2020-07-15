Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS For Anti-Semitic Comments

Actor, comedian, musician and TV host Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS after an episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class “promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

He had hosted former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin (who was fired from the group in 1989 for anti-Semitism) for an interview that was released on June 30th and during a discussion of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Cannon said:

“When you see a person that has a lack of pigment, a lack of melanin, they fear that they will be annihilated. So, therefore, however they got the power, they had a lack of compassion. Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul. We call it soul. You know soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

He then went on to say it a little less carefully, stating:

“They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough environments, so they’re acting as animals. So they are the ones that are actually closer to animals, they are the ones that are actually the true savages. … They’re acting out of a deficiency. So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil.”

Cannon also promoted conspiracy theories about Jewish people controlling the world as they have “the bloodlines that control everything, even outside of America” and claimed that black people are the “true Hebrews.”

ViacomCBS apparently offered Cannon an opportunity to apologize. He didn’t take it though and they’ve now shown him the door. The network released a statement saying the following:

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

Following that, Cannon defended himself, stating:

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding. I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative. Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences.”

Mmm, well, sounds good. But when you’re spouting a bunch of straight-up racist Protocols of the Elders of Zion race supremacy garbage, you’ve probably gone the wrong way about promoting “unity and understanding.”

Of course, this is far from over, as Nick Cannon is now demanding ownership of his MTV and VH1 series Wild ‘N Out, claiming, in part, that the company “swindled” the series away from him. He’s made several angry posts since being fired as well, aside from just the one above and if one thing’s for certain, it’s that he’s not going to go away quietly.

Tell us, though, what do you make of the situation? As always, let us know in the usual place down below and stay tuned for further updates.