Nick Fury’s wife has seemingly been cast for ‘Secret Invasion’

Another cast member has been added to the ever-growing roster for Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series, Secret Invasion, and you wouldn’t believe who it is. It turns out that Samuel L. Jackson won’t be alone in this upcoming series as Nick Fury‘s wife will be introduced in the show.

1978 Tony Award nominee, Charlayne Woodard, known for her roles in Days of Our Lives and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will be playing Priscilla Fury in the upcoming series. The announcement was made on the actress’s website through an image and was later followed by a caption that confirms her casting in Secret Invasion.

“Charlayne will be starring beside Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming Marvel Series “Secret Invasion” on Disney +”

Image via Charlayne Woodard’s website

According to the image that was shared, Woodard was rumored to play Fury’s wife, who may be also an agent of S.W.O.R.D, paralleling Fury’s career in S.H.I.E.L.D. The actress was also seen in the show’s official trailer which was released six months ago, where she’s seen in a vault, picking up a gun.

It’s currently unknown how many episodes Woodard will appear in. According to the show’s IMDb page, she’s currently listed in one unnamed episode. Also, her character’s name isn’t shown on the show’s page, but things may change once Secret Invasion is released on Disney Plus.

Secret Invasion currently doesn’t have a full release date. But the show is scheduled to hit Disney Plus sometime in 2023.