Nick Offerman hasn’t played ‘The Last of Us’ because his heart belongs to another video game

The Last of Us episode three – “Long, Long Time” – is already in contention for the year’s best episode of television. In a ruined world full of monsters there isn’t much to be happy about, but the love story between misanthropic Doomsday survivalist Bill and handsome romantic Frank brought a tear to our eyes. That turned into a flood during the gut-punch ending to their story, and the rest of the season will have to be something special to live up to it.

Nick Offerman is already being mooted for an Emmy for his performance as Bill, proving once again that he’s got talents way beyond the comedic roles he’s generally known for. But, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel he confessed he’d never played The Last of Us as his brief addiction to a 90s classic made him fearful he’d ruin his career if kept gaming.

That game? Rare’s 1998 Nintendo 64 classic Banjo-Kazooie.

I wasn't prepared to hear the game responsible for Nick Offerman's brief, but intense, video game addiction. pic.twitter.com/eaDoIdek6f — danny o'dwyer (@dannyodwyer) February 2, 2023

“25 years ago I played my last video game. I’m very indulgent. I lost a couple of weeks to a video game called Banjo-Kazooie. I was like, ‘Oh my God, the slow dopamine drip is so delicious.’ Then it’s over and you’re like, ‘Yes! I won!’ And immediately I’m like, ‘What have I done with my life?’ So I decided I’m never gonna do that again.”

We sympathize, as collecting those Jigglies and triumphing over Gruntilda (to Grant Kirkhope’s all-time great soundtrack) was one heck of a fun time.

Banjo-Kazooie remains a beloved fan favorite, though we haven’t seen a new game since the mixed reception of 2008’s Nuts & Bolts. However, the bird and bear made a triumphant appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC characters.

Then again, if they made a proper comeback and needed someone gruff to play Banjo? Well, Offerman is building a great track record in video game adaptations…