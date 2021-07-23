Norman Reedus Says Daryl/Rick Reunion In Walking Dead Movies Is Up In The Air

What’s going on with those Walking Dead movies? That’s what fans have been asking for a long time now, ever since it was confirmed that Andrew Lincoln was following up Rick Grimes’ disappearance in TWD season 9 with his very own film, potentially a trilogy. Even before the pandemic started, though, the project was taking its sweet time in getting here. And it turns out we’re not the only ones who are confused where things stand.

Norman Reedus recently chatted with ComicBook.com and was asked about the chances of him hopping over into Lincoln’s movies so that Daryl Dixon can reunite with his old pal Rick. Reedus admitted that he can’t really comment on that as everything about those films is “up in the air” right now.

“I don’t think anybody knows what’s going on with the movies now. I hear different answers from different groups,” Reedus said. “So I think it’s kind of still up in the air what the movie thing is going to be. I think it’s…changed perspective a couple of times. I don’t know anything about it. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Rest assured, a Daryl/Rick reunion is definitely something Reedus is pushing for, though. The actor is just adamant that it must pack a punch when it finally happens and shouldn’t feel “cheap”.

“I want a Rick and Daryl reunion. I don’t want it to be for nothing. I don’t want it to be cheap. I want it to be a real thing,” Reedus added. “[Rick and Daryl’s brotherhood] is one of the most powerful relationships on the show, and for me personally, one of my most favorite relationships to play.”

Reedus has been linked to the Lincoln movie trilogy for a long time now, with Danai Gurira also believed to be returning as Michonne in those productions, following her own exit from the parent series in season 10. Still, things have been quiet on that front for a while, with a production start date yet to be announced. Whatever happens with these films, though, there’s no doubt that Daryl’s journey is far from over in the TWD universe. Reedus is set to stick around alongside Melissa McBride for the previously announced Daryl and Carol spinoff show that will arrive after season 11.

Speaking of, the final season of The Walking Dead kicks off with its first batch of eight episodes – out of a total of 24 – from Sunday, August 22nd on AMC. AMC Plus subscribers can catch the premiere a week earlier from August 15th.