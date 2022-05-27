All things considered, Obi-Wan Kenobi did a great job of setting up the limited six-episode series during last night’s premiere. To celebrate the success of this two-part opener, Lucasfilm has shared a bunch of character posters that bring the new cast to the fore.

From the sinister Grand Inquisitor and his henchmen the Fifth Brother and the Third Sister to Kumail Nanjiani’s surprisingly charismatic Haja Estree to Ben Kenobi himself, the common theme here is the desert world of Tatooine and its iconic twin suns, one of which has occupied where every character’s left eye should be.

But what’s more, the inside of that eye is filled with a silhouette of either Obi-Wan or Darth Vader, perhaps comparing their inevitable forthcoming confrontation in the light of the twin suns; their coming together is a perfect allegory that underpins the place where it all started.

Check out these gorgeous character posters for yourself below.

This is not the first time that the galaxy far, far away has used the twin suns to draw a contrast between the dark side and the light. Star Wars Rebels episode “Twin Suns” basically draws the same analogy between Darth Maul and Ben Kenobi in a story where the ancient enemies confront each other one last time. The twin suns of Tatooine are also the place where every Skywalker Saga trilogy begins or ends, whether we’re talking about the adolescent Anakin, young Luke, or even Rey.

It’s just a shame that from all these characters, the real show-stealer hasn’t received a character poster of her own yet.