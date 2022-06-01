‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ just dropped a big hint about his past that’s driving fans crazy

This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode three

Prior to Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans could be forgiven for thinking they had a fairly good handle on the iconic Jedi General. We met him as a Padawan in The Phantom Menace, watched him grow into one of the most respected Jedi in the galaxy throughout the prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars, saw some of his time as a hermit in Rebels, before seeing him finally give Luke his first insights into the Force in A New Hope.

But key dialogue in this week’s episode has shed some light on Obi-Wan’s life before he joined the Jedi Order. While talking to the young Leia, he reveals his half-forgotten memories of his parents and casually drops the bombshell that somewhere out in the galaxy he has a brother.

This is shocking news for those who thought they knew Obi-Wan:

// #obiwankenobi spoilers

–

–

–

CAN WE TALK ABOUT OBI-WAN GETTING GLIMPSES OF HIS PARENTS AND HIM SAYING HE HAD A BABY BROTHER?):£:&: IM CRYING and the camera work when they shot that scene yeah that was NEAT — Jess🗡☥ tbb s2 brainrot (@355Jess) June 1, 2022

#ObiWanKenobi spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

OBI-WAN'S BROTHER IS FUCKING CANON OMFG I WAS WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT FOR SO FUCKING LONG YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND WHAT I'M FEELING RN I'M WEAK I NEED HELP — liho ४ KENOBI ERA | ofmd (@liholovesloki) June 1, 2022

Now the hunt is on to figure out who this is, as they wouldn’t have mentioned him without following up on it at some point:

So who’s going to help me find out who Obi-Wan’s brother is? — adamm (@adam_2y) June 1, 2022

#Kenobi spoilers //

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

k but who the fuck is obi-wan’s brother cause i know they didn’t just say that for the lols — cillian 🏴‍☠️ KENOBI TIME (@meowmurdock) June 1, 2022

One big candidate for the role is Joel Edgerton’s Owen Lars. In various non-canon media, he’s secretly Obi-Wan’s brother, with the old Star Wars card game describing him as:

“Guardian of Luke Skywalker. Husband of Beru Lars. Brother of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Farmer of moisture. Disapprover of Luke’s desire to leave Tatooine.”

Fans seem to think they may be hinting that this connection will become canon:

@NewRockstars Obi-wan mentions a brother in episode 3. In Star Wars CCG, the Owen Lars card's lore mentions that he is the brother of Obi-wan. — Northwest Wado-ryu (@NWWado) June 1, 2022

It was also a nice touch mentioning Obi-Wan’s brother. Thought for sure that would remain in Legends. Makes sense they wouldn’t take it a step further and say his name was Owen. #ObiWan #ObiWanKenobi — Steven Shinder (@StevenShinder) June 1, 2022

Are they going to bring back Obi-Wan/Owen being brothers to the canon?!? #ObiWan — G. (@GuilleCummings) June 1, 2022

And, of course, Obi-Wan having a long-lost brother makes his line on Mustafar that he considered Anakin to be a brother that much more painful. Right now, this could simply be a nod to some old Legends trivia or perhaps an indication that there’s some big revelation coming in the next few episodes. Maybe we should get ready for the arrival of “Obi-Two”.

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.