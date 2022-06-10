‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ maintains top Disney Plus spot despite huge ‘Ms. Marvel’ launch

Despite all the hype and acclaim surrounding Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi remains atop the Disney Plus charts.

The Ewan McGregor-led series scored 469 points on FlixPatrol’s June 9 list of top shows on Disney Plus. With 413 points, Ms. Marvel isn’t far behind, but the newest MCU installation couldn’t dethrone the newest Star Wars installation.

Moreover, Obi-Wan Kenobi is the top show in nearly all represented countries and regions. Ms. Marvel is leading in just the Bahamas, Belize, Brazil, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Both shows are leagues ahead of all others on the streaming platform. The Simpsons sits in third place with 208 points, while Grey’s Anatomy missed the podium with 186. The next highest Disney Plus original series is Moon Knight, which sits in fifth place with 179 points. Rounding out the top 10 are Malcolm in the Middle, Family Guy, Bluey, Modern Family, and Jessie, with 149, 129, 115, 89, and 79 points, respectively.

As for movies streaming on Disney Plus, the 2021 Disney animated feature Encanto leads the pack with 387 points. Turning Red, a more recent Pixar animated feature, is just a hair behind at 383. The documentary A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel is in third place with 279 points, which demonstrates the transcendent popularity of Ms. Marvel and makes Obi-Wan‘s supremacy even more impressive.

If you want to dethrone Obi-Wan, check out Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus. Want to maintain the status quo? Watch Obi-Wan. If you’re not competitive and just want quality programming, watch both!