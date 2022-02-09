While all the Star Wars TV shows have been highly-anticipated, no show has been as anticipated as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Star Wars fans have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming drama about the fan-favorite character since it was first announced at 2019’s D23 expo.

And now, after months of anticipation and waiting, fans finally have a premiere date for the show as well as a poster that gives us a tantalizing glimpse at the main character.

According to a Disney press release:

“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the new Disney+ limited series from Lucasfilm, will debut exclusively on Disney Plus May 25. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master.”

The release also gives a short description of the show’s storyline, including a hint as to where this show fits into the grander Star Wars timeline.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Disney has also confirmed that Ewan McGregor will not be the only returning actor. According to the release, viewers will also see Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader. However, these legends will be joined by several new actors, including Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut exclusively on Disney Plus on May 25th, 2022.