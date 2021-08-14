Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Has Already Finished Shooting Their Scenes

In terms of name value, visibility and recognition, Obi-Wan Kenobi arguably boasts the most stacked ensemble cast assembled for the Star Wars Disney Plus expansion yet, all anchored by Ewan McGregor slipping back into his Jedi robes for the first time since Revenge of the Sith.

Hayden Christensen’s career hasn’t hit the heights of the Prequel Trilogy since it ended, but having him return as Darth Vader is a massive deal nonetheless. Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are also reprising their very brief roles as Beru and Owen Lars, with the latter becoming a big name in his own right over the last sixteen years.

On top of that, there’s a solid blend of familiar faces and rising stars that includes Eternals‘ Kumail Nanjiani, Fast & Furious veteran Sung Kang, The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram, Straight Outta Compton and Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ O’Shea Jackson, acclaimed filmmaker and actor Benny Safdie, and Homeland alum Rupert Friend.

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo 1 of 2

The latter has recently become a regular collaborator of Wes Anderson having starred in the filmmaker’s The French Dispatch, and the news that Friend has since joined Anderson’s latest project came attached with the additional caveat that he’s already finished shooting his scenes for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

That would indicate that he doesn’t play a particularly significant role in the show, especially when filming is nowhere near complete, so either he’s a supporting player or someone who meets their demise fairly early on. Plot specifics are non-existent other than the promise of the rematch of the century between the title hero and his former Padawan, but the closer we edge to 2022, the more we should be discovering about the hotly-anticipated project.