‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star talks playing Darth Vader’s tenacious new underling

Obi-Wan Kenobi marks not only the return of Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Knight to the Star Wars universe, but also that of his padawan-turned-enemy Darth Vader (with Hayden Christensen reprising his role). Vader will be on the hunt for his old master in the series, as the Sith Lord is set to send his Jedi-killing Inquisitors on Kenobi’s trail. That includes Reva aka the Third Sister, a brand-new creation for the show, as played by Moses Ingram.

While chatting to Collider about her intriguing new character, Ingram teased that fans can expect Reva to be a deadly and determined individual who “plays the offense” and is “always 10 steps ahead.” It seems that she values her position as a trusted subordinate of the Emperor’s number two so she’s dedicated to achieving her task of bringing Obi-Wan down. As Ingram explained:

She’s really smart and she plays the offense. She’s always 10 steps ahead. She is a subordinate of Darth Vader and she’s going to do everything she can to get the job done, to the best of her ability. And I was most intrigued by just her fervor for what she does.

When asked what it was like to “join the dark side”, the actress — most known for her turn in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit — admitted that it’s “fun to be bad”, noting how much she enjoyed getting to do lots of stunt work as well as praising her Inquisitor uniform costume. Ingram continued:

It was really fun. It’s fun to be bad. Also, the weaponry and the stunt work, once you get to a point where your body is confident doing the moves, plays into it, as well as the costumes. Suttirat [Anne Larlarbe], our costume designer, did such an amazing job with building something that, when you step into it, lends itself to a feeling. I was really happy to be there.

Although Reva is an original creation, Obi-Wan will feature two familiar members of the Inquisitor squad from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Rupert Friend portrays their leader, the Grand Inquisitor, while Fast & Furious veteran Sung Kang plays the Fifth Brother. Those two performers had the difficult challenge of honoring the animation while also making their characters their own, but it sounds like Ingram had a blast being able to flesh out Reva from scratch.

Other newcomers to the Star Wars universe that’ll feature in Obi-Wan Kenobi include Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Indira Varma, and Maya Erskine. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, meanwhile, return as Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. Don’t miss the six-part event series when it premieres May 27 on Disney Plus.