‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ theory hints at a possible ‘Star Wars Rebels’ connection

The galaxy of Star Wars is getting more and more interconnected with all the new Disney Plus shows, and a new fan theory suggests Obi-Wan Kenobi could have a huge tie-in with Star Wars: Rebels.

Redditor /u/TheMediocreCritic has posted to /r/FanTheories with a huge claim that Luke’s role in the Disney Plus series is crucial; Reva’s bloodlust and need for vengeance will see her show up on Tatooine and kidnap the young Skywalker.

From there, some Force-related magical powers will shield Luke from harm, and heavily tie into Obi-Wan’s belief in the animated Rebels series that the son of Vader is truly the Chosen One from the Jedi prophecies.

It feels like it fits the overall arc of the Kenobi series, which is the former Jedi master regaining his force sensitivity, and importantly, his hope. The series starts off with him isolated from the Force, similar to Luke in The Last Jedi. By the second episode he’s capable of using the Force to best abilities again.

Essentially, to quote Yoda: the greatest teacher, failure is.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has seen a mixed response from fans and critics, but still boasting an impressive viewership. Despite having very impressive performances across the cast, criticism has been levelled at the series by fans for its pacing issues and visual effects.

Regardless, a bumper final episode is set to release this week, as Kenobi wraps up its first season on Disney Plus.