Obi-Wan Fan Art Teases An Emotional Rematch With Darth Vader

For years, fans had speculated about what a live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi series set after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith would look like. Disney eventually put rumors to rest when they announced that a show was indeed in the works, though since then, details about the plot have been scarce. Except, of course, for the fact that we know Hayden Christensen will also be making a return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

As you’d imagine, even the idea of the fan favorite character coming back is enough to excite any Star Wars fan. But apparently, Lucasfilm doesn’t want the Chosen One to return in the capacity of a mere cameo. And according to what the studio has told us thus far, the Shattered Glass star will have a huge role to play in the upcoming Disney+ series, in what execs refer to as the “rematch of the century.”

Some fans have expressed concern over the fact that the return of Vader and a confrontation with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan would diminish the impact of their final fight on the first Death Star. But if the producers manage to do these characters justice and stick the landing, it stands to reason that the show will make their close relationship and respective fates even more emotional.

Now, some new fan art tries to capture just that, showing what the next duel between the fallen Skywalker and his former mentor and brother could look like.

What we’re eager to find out at the moment, though, is if Christensen will actually reprise his role as Anakin. Given the timeline of Obi-Wan Kenobi, this will pose a continuity challenge to the story. Though we suppose it’s possible for him to return in Obi-Wan’s dreams or even flashback sequences depicting the days of the Galactic Republic and the Clone Wars.

But tell us, what do you think about the anticipated rematch? And what do you expect to see from Vader in the upcoming show? Sound off below.