Obi-Wan Kenobi Show Reportedly Casting Young Luke Skywalker

After years of fans calling for his return, Ewan McGregor is finally coming back as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney Plus TV series set to hit the streaming service in the next couple of years. Taking place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, canon dictates that the show will check in on Obi-Wan when he’s living his life incognito as the hermit Ben on Tatooine, watching over Luke Skywalker, the son of his former Padawan turned evil, Anakin AKA Darth Vader.

And now, in some intriguing news, we’re hearing that Lucasfilm is preparing to cast a young Luke. Insider Daniel RPK AKA Daniel Richtman has shared the intel on his Patreon, revealing that a casting grid being sent out to agents makes clear that a child actor will be hired to play the iconic hero, famously portrayed by Mark Hamill throughout the Skywalker saga. Of course, We Got This Covered told you that a young Luke would be in the show months ago and now, it appears that our scoop has been confirmed.

Other than the time period, the studio has yet to unveil any further concrete story details about the Obi-Wan series as yet. Even the fact that young Luke will appear doesn’t tell us that much, as it’s currently unclear whether he’ll feature in a prominent role or in a mere supporting or cameo turn.

We Got This Covered has previously reported a few details we’ve heard via our sources though, which may help to illuminate what’s in store in the series. For one, we’ve been told Darth Maul could be involved, following on from his cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, while Hayden Christensen may also drop by as Anakin, thanks to the inclusion of flashbacks. And once again, our sources also told us young Luke would be included earlier this year, something that’s now confirmed by Richtman’s information.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will consist of six hour-long episodes and will shoot in 2020. A release date has yet to be announced, but sometime in 2021 seems likely. Watch this space for more.