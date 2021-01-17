Obi-Wan Set Photos Reveal Mystery City Under Construction

The United Kingdom might be under the toughest level of Coronavirus restrictions, grinding production on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to a halt, but the construction industry has been allowed to continue operations, which is good news for one of Disney’s other major properties.

Shooting on Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi is still scheduled to begin in March, which at this moment looks as though it’s entirely dependent on how long the latest curbs remain in place, but work continues on building the massive sets required to bring a galaxy far, far away to life in Lucasfilm’s latest mega budget streaming exclusive.

The team has pitched up in an abandoned quarry outside the sleepy village of Little Marlow, and needless to say some of the locals reportedly aren’t best pleased with the Mouse House setting up shop and turning their quaint beauty spot into a sprawling intergalactic city, and you can check out the sheer size of the set in the images below.

Obi-Wan Set Photos Reveal Massive Mystery City Under Construction

If the residents of Little Marlow are getting disgruntled with the increase in noise and traffic already, just wait until cameras start rolling and hundreds of cast and crew members arrive for work and start blowing things up. Everyone else is hyped about Obi-Wan Kenobi though, with Ewan McGregor finally making his long awaited return to Star Wars that fans have been waiting patiently to see for over fifteen years.

Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker is also along for the ride, but plot details remain thin on the ground, although Lucasfilm have tantalizingly promised us the rematch of the century between former friends turned mortal enemies Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.