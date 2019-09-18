NBC Says They’re Still Hoping To Do An Office Reboot

NBC Universal is hoping to use the public’s nostalgic love for old TV shows to help launch their new streaming service. The platform, entitled “Peacock,” will feature many classic shows from NBC’s expansive catalogue, as well as several reboots of some of the more popular series.

Battlestar Galactica, Saved By The Bell and Punky Brewster will all be revamped for longtime fans and a new generation of audiences. NBCU’s Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises Bonnie Hammer doesn’t want to stop there, though. She says that a reboot of The Office is definitely something they want to try their hand at.

“It is my hope and goal that we do an Office reboot,” Hammer said. “The Office comes back to us in January 2021… It is my hope that we can figure what that great reboot would be. We are having conversations.”

This would be the perfect complement to the original NBC series, which Peacock had to pay quite a hefty price for. The streaming rights have been owned by Netflix for some time, which allowed the show to draw in even more viewers who might’ve missed its original run. NBCU paid over $500 million to bring it to their upcoming service in 2021 though, much to the distress of many fans.

It remains to be seen if this planned reboot will bring in a completely new cast or just reassemble the old cast to pick up where the finale left off. Already, though, Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski have both expressed their desire to return for any potential revival, so executives would be remiss if they brought back the series without them. After all, the duo’s chemistry and romance is part of what made the show so spectacular in the first place.

Peacock is set to launch in April of 2020, with full episodes and a potential reboot of The Office coming shortly thereafter.