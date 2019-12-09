Official Baby Yoda Merch Spotted On Sale At CCXP

I get it. You’ve had enough of seeing Baby Yoda dominate all forms of media for the last month, more even than your typical Star Wars fanfare – a phenomenon destined to repeat with the release of The Rise of Skywalker. Perhaps you’ve even started resenting the sight of that tiny, verdant ball of corporate-produced innocence staring back at you from every inch of your screen. And yes, if that accurately describes your view of the matter, this article won’t be for you. I’m not going to change your mind. I’m here to report on the Yoda, not proselytize on him. Because baby fans, I’ve got something to tell you: You need to get on a plane to Brazil.

Merch bearing Baby Yoda hasn’t hit stores anything like as quickly as one would instinctively expect (for which The Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau had just cause), and many face the prospect of a Christmas without “The Child” under the tree. Tragic, I know. But if there’s one thing this time of year brings us, it’s hope.

This weekend saw the annual staging of the Comic Con Experience in Sao Paulo, and it was there that hope reached us, for it was there that official Baby Yoda merchandise went on sale. Hear that? Official. None of the counterfeit pound shop stocking filler that gets forced on you every time you search for merch on Google. The real green.

Take a look for yourself:

I feel duty bound at this point to say CCXP finished yesterday. You haven’t already booked flights have you? That’s not on me. Who knows, maybe the warehouses will still have leftover Baby Yoda stock stacked up?

At the very least, this Brazil sale is a sign that Disney are starting to respond to consumer demand. After all, I can’t think Star Wars hype will be this big again anytime soon.