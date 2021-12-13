Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye debuted its first two episodes on Nov. 24, and following the release of five initial character posters — Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfield as Kate Bishop, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, and Fra Free as Kazi — the Hawkeye Twitter page has released another two posters to join the growing collection.

The newest additions feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop and Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne. Joining the ensemble cast as Kate Bishop’s mother and the CEO of Bishop Security, Farmiga is well-known for portraying Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring franchise. Tony Dalton stars as Eleanor’s fiancé, but Hawkeye fans may also recognize him as Lalo Salamanca in the Breaking Bad spin-off series, Better Call Saul.

On Dec. 8, Hawkeye released its fourth episode, titled “Partners, Am I Right?” and hit the halfway mark for its first season. Regarding Farmiga’s character, Eleanor, Inverse reported that a suspicious phone call made by Kate’s mother has sparked some speculation among fans. Moreover, suspicions point toward Eleanor being involved with one of the MCU’s most powerful villains, Daredevil‘s Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin.

Furthermore, as ScreenRant recently offered, Dalton’s Jack Duquesne serves as the MCU’s rendition of Swordsman, a supervillain from the Marvel Comics and the supposed primary antagonist of Hawkeye, although there has been very little concrete proof to support this theory.

It would seem that there is much more to Farmiga’s Bishop and Dalton’s Duquesne than meets the eye, but only time (and perhaps more episodes) will tell if their mysterious affairs prove to be more than mere rumors.

Hawkeye continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.