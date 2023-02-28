Official ‘Rick and Morty’ account finally returns to regular posting after Justin Roiland scandal

In January, the adult cartoon universe completely shattered when household name Justin Roiland was suddenly facing domestic violence charges. Today, fans of Rick & Morty seem to be trying to get a sense of normalcy back through the series’ official Twitter account.

Bringing up an older clip from the series’ earliest seasons, the official Rick & Morty Twitter account brought some nostalgia to the table, for the most avid of fans. This is the first normal tweet since the news about Roiland, the show’s creator who voiced both Rick and Morty, was accused of domestic violence and promptly fired from Adult Swim and from his own series. The clip was shared with the caption “Early 90s Rick and Morty hits different.”

Early 90s Rick and Morty hits different pic.twitter.com/Fp56KwPJyC — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) February 28, 2023

The tweet’s reception was immediately met with fans reminiscing about the voice actor for the main characters. Despite not receiving fans’ support after the backlash, the audience still looks at the series with rose-tinted glasses, appreciating the perfect voiceover for two of the quirkiest characters on TV.

Rick will never sound like this ever again. Let that sink in. — Dumb Alex 2.0 (@Al2007Alex) February 28, 2023

wanna know what will hit different now?



Rick and morty 😭 — Crinkled Tissue🔞 (@rwby_ashi) February 28, 2023

During the backlash, many were wondering about the show’s future seasons. Adult Swim was quick to take action when it came to parting with Roiland, and while the show will go on, the channel has yet to weigh in on the future cast for the seventh season. Some fans already have a clear idea of who they wish to replace Roiland, however, others were quick to flood the comment section with requests for a digitalization of Roiland’s unmistakable voice, which has accompanied fans for over a decade.

Strange that this series hits 10 years old since debuted in 2013.



Digitize Rick and Morty's voice if possible. — George A. Miller (@GeorgeM68340969) February 28, 2023

All previous seasons of Rick & Morty can be found and streamed on HBO Max and Hulu.