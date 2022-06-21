Old-fashioned Marvel fan can’t comprehend the idea of no villain

A word of advice for you all; you can only ever explain something to someone insofar as they’re willing to listen or accept new information. If your explanations are met with self-serving repetitions of what’s already established in their minds, it’s best to just call it quits.

Prime candidates for this advice would be respondents to a recent post on r/marvelstudios, which labeled the idea of superhero content without a supervillain as utterly blasphemous, pointing out Ms. Marvel in particular.

Many users were armed to the teeth with entirely reasonable, informed rebuttals, such as stories being driven by conflict rather than out-and-out supervillains, the exhaustion that would come with a checklist for what can be considered a superhero show, and how the show has already introduced plenty of antagonists who aren’t necessarily evil supervillains.

But every single one fell on the deaf ears of the original poster, who continued to posit, without any regard for the egocentric roots of such a claim, that a supervillain is an absolute when it comes to these stories.

Perhaps the most ridiculous part of this whole contention, however, is that it hasn’t even been confirmed that Ms. Marvel lacks a supervillain, especially considering that we’re only two episodes into the series at the time of writing. So not to worry, there’s still plenty of time to establish the big bad that Ms. Marvel oh-so-desperately needs, but all joking aside, for those of us familiar with the comics, the ending of the second episode spelled the possibility that a villain is very much on their way.

Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.