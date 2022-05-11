Old friends reunite as ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ press tour kicks off

Brothers who became foes, friends who became arch-nemeses, and iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker have once again come face-to-face, this time on the press tour for Disney Plus’ next series set in a galaxy far, far away..

On the red carpet in Berlin for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor were pictured alongside fellow cast member Moses Ingram and director Deborah Chow to promote the upcoming release of the franchise’s most hotly-anticipated project since The Force Awakens.

Ingram is a newcomer to the Star Wars universe and will be playing Inquisitor Reva, in the employ of Rupert Friend’s malevolent big bad, who brings the longtime fan favorite into live-action after years of fans crossing their fingers in the hopes it would happen.

Both McGregor and Christensen will reprise their respective roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin for the first time since 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, but during their meeting, things were all smiles and business.

While McGregor has been present promoting the return we’ve been waiting for, Christensen has remained mostly unseen until now. It might have been almost two decades since they last played their respective parts, but appearance-wise, things haven’t changed a whole lot.

Obi-Wan is the latest of Disney Plus’ offerings set in the Star Wars sandbox, and will detail the story of its titular character between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The six-episode blockbuster tells the story of the title hero as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker, all while evading the Empire’s Jedi hunters on Tatooine.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney Plus on May 27, and will air episodes weekly to follow.