‘Omg this gave me goosebumps’: ‘General Hospital’ and other daytime soap stars reveal who they’ve endorsed for president

With an election this important, no one can afford not to pay attention, and even if you spend your days memorizing melodramatic dialogue and wondering how long your character will stay alive, there’s no excuse not to vote. Thankfully for fans of the best soap operas out there, several cast members from General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless have shared who they are endorsing for president.

Recommended Videos

Yup, it’s Kamala Harris. Phew! Can you imagine if their endorsement was different? General Hospital fans would be even more devastated than they are about Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) demise.

In a memorable video, actors such as Tina Huang from Days of Our Lives, Eileen Davidson from The Young and the Restless, and Annika Noelle from The Bold and the Beautiful are shown turning the metaphorical page of various books and magazines. A long list of General Hospital actors participated as well, including Lisa Locicero, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Tabyana Ali, Genie Francis, Rick Hearst, Kristen Vaganos, Dominic Zamprogna, Eden McCoy, Rena Sofer, Laura Wright, Kate Mansi, Jane Elliot, and Bradford Anderson.

Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis Davis on General Hospital, said before the video concluded, “We’re daytime actors for democracy. And we’re turning the page with our vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

Soap fans were thrilled to see the endorsement and posted their reactions on X. Since they’re often confused and saddened about their favorite characters’ latest storylines, this was a change of pace and a more positive and hopeful topic to discuss. One fan wrote, “OMG this gave me goosebumps all over my arms!” and another called it “fantastic.”

OMG this gave me goosebumps all over my arms!! I love all of you guys so much and you are all badasses! 💙💙💙🌊🌊🌈👏👏 — Janet Lee Smith (@Leeleejanet57) November 4, 2024

Oh man! Let’s get it. — MDJ (@Meldj88) November 4, 2024

💙👍👏👏

This is fantastic. Ladies and gentlemen of GH. pic.twitter.com/RxL7HwcmSK — PamM 🎶🎼✨💫 (@sHinebrte) November 4, 2024

Another X user said “proud to join you at this historic time,” with one of Lee Grahn’s fans writing, “Thank you all for speaking out.”

Proud to join you at this historic time. Thank you for showing up and speaking up. It is comforting to be looking forward together. — Beth Talmage (@wordygirl11) November 4, 2024

Nancy this is brilliant! Thank you all for speaking out and turning the page with all of us! This made my heart happy to see how many of you are willing to face the wrath of some to help save us. — Donna B 🇺🇸🦅 (@donnabor) November 4, 2024

Lee Grahn has shared her political beliefs before, including in 2022 when she wore an outfit advocating for reproductive rights at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Her chest read “REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM,” her purse said “BANS OFF OUR BODIES,” and her earrings said “CHOICE.” This was after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The actress also shared her support for Harris on her Instagram account. She recently posted a photo of a grocery cart full of booze and wrote in the caption, “Shopping for election night gathering. That should be enough for 6 of us, right?” Lee Grahn also shared a snapshot of the inside of a fridge in which post-it notes of Kamala’s name on champagne and Trump’s name on Drano can be seen. “Cheers!” she captioned the post. She also used the hashtag #voteblue in case fans weren’t sure who she was casting her ballot for.

She’s not the only soap opera cast member who has spoken about politics in the past few years. Davidson’s X feed is full of retweets about the disgusting stuff Donald Trump and Tony Hinchcliffe have said recently, and she retweeted the Harris soap actors’ Harris endorsement video and wrote “vote.”

With so many stars endorsing Harris and encouraging advanced voting turnouts, let’s hope the drama stays on the small screen and the right candidate wins. Over 4.2 million people voted before Nov. 5 in North Carolina, and millions more have done the same across the country, which is amazing. More women than men are voting early as well. The endorsement from soap actors is an uplifting sign, but no one will be relieved until the results come in.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy