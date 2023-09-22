One way or another, Ahsoka’s journey in the Disney Plus series is destined to end in death

Warning: The article contains spoilers and solid futuristic predictions for Ahsoka.

Who else got very solid, finale-like cliffhanger vibes from the sixth episode of Ahsoka? I literally rushed to open a new tab and searched how many episodes it has. Eight, for those still seeking the answer or who got a fresh spike of fear after reading this. But don’t dump the panic just yet as while episode 6 didn’t end the sage of Ahsoka, it did confirm without a doubt that the former Jedi Knight’s journey is going to end in death whether she emerges victorious or not.

Episode 6 divulged a lot of info, from debuting the live-action Thrawn and Ezra Bridger to teasing a mysterious force “stirring” in the heart of Peridea, something that even the ancient Nighsisters are in a hurry to evade. Baylan and Shin Hati are on the tails of Sabine, tasked to kill her and Ezra, unaware that their new master has no qualms about ditching them if the need arises.

But the only detail that was capable of leaving us both awed and shocked was lost in the above revelations.

The belt around Peridea is not made of space debris or meteorites — the skeleton remains of the space whales, aka Purrgill, make up the ring. This gloomy presentation becomes even more morbid when Baylan enters one of his “I am going to teach my Padawan the mythical stories amid this death dance we are engaging in.” He tells Shin Hati the history of the planet Peridea and reveals how it is the end of the migration route used by the star whales while they are in hyperspace, traveling from one galaxy to another.

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Lucasfilm

And when he said “end” of their route, Baylan meant it in every sense of the word — Peridea is the place the Purrgill visit when they are set to die, the planet is a graveyard. Seeing that the one helping Ahsoka and Hyuang is the oldest Purrgill of all the space whales in sight, it isn’t hard to deduce that its journey will truly reach its inevitable conclusion once they reach Peridea.

So, when the finale rolls in on Oct. 3, it wouldn’t matter whether Ahsoka, Sabine, Ezra, and Hyuang manage to thwart Thrawn, Morgan, the Nightsisters, and their dwindling but still giant army of Nighttroopers (who may or may not be undead) or it happens the other way around, we should be ready to bid farewell to at least one of the key characters of the series — the majestic Purrgill who selflessly aided Ahsoka, making it possible for her to find Sabine and Thrawn, despite knowing what awaited it at the end of its journey.

The next two episodes of Ahsoka will air on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 on Disney Plus.