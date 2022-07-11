One would have thought Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez would be an uncommon pairing for anything before their Only Murders in the Building came out on Hulu, but the comedy show has been a hit and is now officially getting a third season.

News of the renewal only two weeks after the launch of the second season is reported today in an article from Variety. The piece follows the trio as a group obsessed with a true-crime podcast who decide to start their own after a suspicious death in their building in New York which the police rule a suicide. Craig Erwich of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment says it is the service’s best item.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

In the second season so far Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) end up being implicated in a murder themselves and end up as the subjects of a competing podcast. Martin, who created the show with John Hoffman, is having a good time working on it to the extent the Variety piece says he told the outlet recently he would do it until he is in a physical decline.

“Until I’m in a walker, that’s how long I’d like to do it.”

The third season of the show has no release date set at this time. It has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.