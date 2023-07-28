‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3 lands with perfect critic scores

We’re a week and a half out from the third season of Only Murders in the Building, with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel’s daring shenanigans taking them all the way to Broadway this time around. As we’ve come to expect from showrunners Steve Martin and John Hoffman, it’s only the best in the Hulu queue once again.

Indeed, after two seasons that somehow turns the ethos of true crime into something not only delightful, but worth watching, early reviews of the third suggest that the landing has been stuck yet again, with nary a poor review in sight so far.

Remus Noronha of Collider very firmly told readers to not sleep on Only Murders in the Building, noting that if season 3 ends up being the sendoff for this delightful collection of mysteries, the cast and crew can hold their heads high for finishing as strong as possible.

“The plot meanders a bit, but the performances and sheer heart of the series make up for it. Everyone involved has really given it their all, taking some big swings that do ultimately pay off.”

Rachel Labonte of ScreenRant praised the cast’s business-as-usual brilliance, noting the ever-quirkily captivating chemistry between Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, and season three’s ability to deliver the thrills as effectively as the chuckles.

“There’s a lot to enjoy here, whether it be Charles’ oddly-manifesting stage fright, the delightful returns of multiple characters, or just watching Martin, Short, and Gomez banter with each other. With that trio intact, it feels almost impossible for Only Murders in the Building to lose.”

And SlashFilm‘s Josh Spiegel couldn’t get enough of the show’s bread and butter, namely the incisive deconstruction of the whodunit, and was all too happy to heap praise on the show’s newest big players (although, with Meryl Streep among those names, that was to be expected).

“With the third season of Only Murders in the Building, the writers get to have their cake and eat it too (in a way) while maintaining a solid blend of comedy and thrills thanks not only to Martin and his co-stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez, but to the arrival of two very big new players.”

Given what Only Murders in the Building has been serving up since it dropped on Hulu back in 2021, it was perhaps never much of a mystery how season three was going to go. Nevertheless, the proverbial veil has been lifted, and the tenants may now rejoice.

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season three drop on Hulu on Aug. 8, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday until the season finale on Oct. 3.