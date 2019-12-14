Orlando Jones Has Been Fired From American Gods

Starz’s American Gods has had a rocky time of it ever since it first sprang to life. If you’ll recall, Hannibal’s Bryan Fuller and Michael Green initially headed up the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best-selling fantasy novel but they departed after only one season due to creative differences. Jesse Alexander then took over for season 2 while season 3 will be helmed by former Walking Dead scribe Chic Eglee.

But now there’s been another big change and this time, it’s in front of the camera, as Orlando Jones has been fired from the show. Taking to Twitter this weekend, the actor broke the news to his fans and also had a lot to say about the incident, explaining the following:

“September 10, 2018, I was fired from American Gods. There will be no more Mr. Nancy. Don’t let these m*otherfuckers tell you they love Mr. Nancy; they don’t.” Jones went on to explain how the show’s new showrunner — who he did not explicitly name — “thinks Mr. Nancy’s angry, get shit done is the wrong message for black America. That’s right, this white man sits in that decision-making chair. And I’m sure he has many black BFFs who are his advisors and made it clear to him that if they did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy he’d start a Denmark Vesey uprising in this country. I mean, what else could it be?”

Thank you #AmericanGods fans.

I know ya'll have LOTS of questions about the firing. As always I promise to tell you the truth and nothing but. ❤️ Always, Mr. Nancy🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/sDouoQlUMd — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 14, 2019

Of the show’s creators, Jones had some kind words to offer, stating:

“To the wonderful Neil Gaiman, thank you for allowing me to play this role, for opening the door for me to become a writer and a producer on Season Two of American Gods, thank you, sir. To the magnificent Bryan Fuller and the incredible Michael Green, thank you for creating this series and for allowing me also to become Mr. Nancy. I hope the fans enjoyed it because really this is about you and I hope you loved it as much as I loved doing it.”

At this time, Starz hasn’t issued any official comment on the matter and none of the producers or cast/crew have spoken up, either. But with Jones’ video now out there and gaining a lot of attention, you can expect that to change soon. Especially since the actor isn’t holding back on anything, as evidenced below:

All true sis. They were exceptionally nasty and evil the way they did it. — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 14, 2019

Unfortunately, we don’t have much else to go on at this time other than Jones’ account of the situation, but as we wait to learn more about what went down, tell us, are you still interested in watching American Gods when it returns now that the actor has been fired, or will you be tuning out?