Oscar Isaac opens up on how ‘Moon Knight’ deals with mental health

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are understandably hyped about the upcoming Moon Knight, which promises a darker and more mature story than we’ve ever seen from the all-conquering franchise before, bolstered by one of the best actors in the business playing the title role.

However, Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector has already been placed under the microscope for scrutiny, with the character’s dissociative identity disorder needing to be handled very delicately and tastefully so as not to cause offense.

After all, we’ve seen tens of thousands of people demand Split be removed from Netflix for using the same condition as the basis for James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, but Isaac has outlined in great detail that Moon Knight shouldn’t come in for similar backlash.

In an official press release from Disney disclosing new details about the series, the star opened up on how Moon Knight, as both a TV show and a protagonist, will deal with mental health issues.

“The beautiful thing about Moon Knight’s adventures was he was always inclusive. He never let his own mental illness define him. And therefore, he never let societies’ labels that were placed on others define the people that he brought on his adventures with him. I think it was just about being honest to what dissociative identity disorder is, and honest to what a lot of people have to deal with, which is really intense childhood trauma and how that manifests as an adult. I think for us it was about authenticity, more than even story communication.”

We’re not expecting Moon Knight to approach the subject head-on, nor are we going in thinking that it’ll be treated with kid gloves either, but we’ve got full belief in the cast, creative team, and Marvel Studios to deliver something truly spectacular when the first episode comes to Disney Plus on March 30.