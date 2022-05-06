Oscar Isaac put his bilingual skills to use to improvise key ‘Moon Knight’ finale scene

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Moon Knight series finale.

Oscar Isaac has proved that he is a man of many “languages” in Moon Knight. After using his own American accent for Marc Spector and devising a British accent for Steven Grant, Isaac ended the season (series?) as Jake Lockley, who says “Hoy te toca perder” (Today is your turn to lose) to Harrow before shooting him to death. But apparently, this small yet goosebump-inducing dialogue was never part of the script.

As shared by executive producer Grant Curtis in a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the credit goes to Isaac for impressively improvising the scene.

“It was all Oscar. That was not on the page. Oscar brought so many narrative elements to this show, both in front of the camera and behind. He’s a storyteller first and foremost, and that was just one of the many contributions he made to this series.”

Isaac speaks both English and Spanish, having been born in Guatemala to a Guatemalan mother and Cuban father, post which he grew up in the United States. He relishes the times when he can use Spanish in films as he did in A Most Violent Year and Triple Frontier, and hopes “to make a whole movie in Spanish” one day, as reported by The Associated Press back in 2019

Moon Knight presented another opportunity for Isaac’s inherent Spanish speaking skills to shine, but it was far too brief. Hopefully, Lockley will get to expand on his four words of dialogue if the hit Disney Plus series get greenlit for a second season. When asked about that, Curtis replied:

“I can take my computer down to Kevin [Feige]’s office, and you can ask Kevin! I sincerely don’t know. But I will say this: I like where we leave Marc Spector and Steven Grant and Jake Lockley because Oscar created such an engaging character. People want to see more of him. I think because of where we left the character, he could merge nicely into the MCU, wherever Kevin may want to put him. In that aspect, I’m a fan, and I’ll buy a ticket. But I do not know! Kevin knows all.”

If you haven’t binged the show already, watch Isaac show off his bilingualism in the Moon Knight finale on Disney Plus.