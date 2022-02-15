Oscar-winning actor to voice Khonshu in ‘Moon Knight’

Fans have gotten so excited for next month’s Marvel Cinematic Universe series Moon Knight that it’s easy to forget that we don’t really know who the majority of the confirmed cast members are even playing.

Of course, Oscar Isaac will inhabit the many different personalities of the titular antihero, with Ethan Hawke channeling David Koresh as villainous cult leader Arthur Harrow. The late Gaspard Ulliel will be seen as Anton Mogart, who may or may not evolve into comic book counterpart Midnight Man, while Lucy Thackeray will be seen as the vaguely-named Donna, with May Calamawy’s role remaining under wraps for now.

'Moon Knight' Empire covers 1 of 3

In the trailer we saw that the Disney Plus show will be sticking close to the character’s comic book origins by having Moon Knight’s powers bestowed on him by the Egyptian god Khonshu, and it’s been revealed by Disney Media that Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham will provide the vocal performance.

The 82 year-old has lent his sonorous tones to almost 130 projects during a long and illustrious career, although modern audiences may know him best for his recurring part in Homeland as Dar Adal, for which he earned two Primetime Emmy nominations. Abraham has a hell of a voice, so he’s perfectly suited to instill Khonshu with plenty of gravitas.