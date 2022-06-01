‘Our Flag Means Death’ sets sail for season 2 at HBO Max

Drink up, me hearties, for we have some good news for ye. HBO Max has officially ordered a second season of smash-hit piratical comedy series Our Flag Means Death, which turned out to be a somewhat surprise success story for the WarnerMedia streaming platform when it aired its 10-part debut season this March. We highly doubted that HBO was going to sink this ship, then, and sure enough another voyage has now been given the go-ahead.

From creator/showrunner David Jenkins and star/executive producer Taika Waititi, Our Flag Means Death is loosely inspired by the life of 18th-century buccaneer Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who trades the charmed life of a gentlemen for swashbuckling adventures on the high seas. As the captain of the pirate ship Revenge, Stede is unsurprisingly hopeless at first — until he encounters the dreaded Captain Blackbeard (Waititi) and the pair strike up an unexpected connection.

The show immediately struck a chord with viewers thanks to its romantic chemistry between Stede and Blackbeard, but it truly took off once it made their attraction canon, with season one ending on the pair getting together. As some brief new plot details teasing the next season puts it, the pirate duo “found love. Now they have to survive it.”

'Our Flag Means Death' image reveals Taika Waititi as Blackbeard 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

“We are so happy to bring this truly one of a kind series back!” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, in a statement accompanying the announcement. “We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show’s fans for embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Jenkins, meanwhile, had the following to say: “We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.”

In addition to Darby and Waititi, OFMD season one featured a bulging supporting ensemble cast including Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones. No word yet on who’s returning for round two or who might be joining them.

You can stream all of Our Flag Means Death‘s first season on HBO Max now.