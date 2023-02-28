‘Outer Banks’ season three beats ‘You’ to capture top Netflix spot

The third season of the popular Netflix show Outer Banks has been a huge hit for the streamer, and it has now proven itself by knocking another of the streamer’s recent shows, You, out of the top spot.

Per Variety, the Pogues were magical for Netflix and for the viewing period of Feb. 20 through 26 the show topped the English language chart with an astonishing 154.97 million hours viewed. That’s not all — while the new show handled the number one spot, previous seasons also charted.

Season one nabbed the fourth place spot with 35.1 million hours viewed and season two came in seventh place with 23.86 million hours viewed. While You had an impressive two-week run at the top, Outer Banks wasn’t going to let it coast any longer.

It didn’t just slide one spot, either. You slipped all the way down to fifth place with 27.75 million hours viewed. The second place on the chart belongs to Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, which pulled in 40.05 million views in its first two days of availability.

It’s worth pointing out that Outer Banks absolutely obliterated the chart, coming in way higher than second place. In the third place was Perfect Match and the latest season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive came in sixth. Wednesday, which has also been a monster hit for Netflix, is still hanging out in the top ten at number nine.

As for movies, We Have a Ghost premiered at number one on the movies chart. That movie stars David Harbour as a ghost who makes the family he’s haunting a social media sensation.