‘Outlander’ prequel series and plot details have been officially confirmed

The Outlander universe is expanding with a prequel series titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood moving forward at Starz. The original TV series is based on the popular books from author Diana Gabaldon and follows the fiery Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a war nurse who travels back in time to 18th century Scottland and meets the handsome and brave Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

In a report from Variety, Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been in development since February and will center on the love story between Jamie’s parents, Ellen Mackenzie and Brian Fraser. Gabaldon will serve as consulting producer, which is the same role she has on the original series.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will write and executive produce this series, and Outlander executive producer Ronald D. Moore will be returning to executive produce the prequel series alongside Maril Davis under Tall Ship Productions. Just like with Outlander, the studio will be Sony Pictures Television, making this addition seemingly seamless.

Gabaldon has mentioned that she’s still in the process of working on the prequel book about Jamie’s parents. There’s no official word on the TV casting of Ellen and Brian just yet, but it’s safe to assume that younger actors will likely take on the role, with the story being set prior to the events of the main Outlander series.

Outlander came back for season six in March after a prolonged production delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had only eight episodes and adapted the sixth book of the series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, which sees Claire and Jamie fighting against religious persecution and preserving their home at Fraser’s Ridge. Outlander season seven will adapt An Echo in the Bone and is expected to be released in late 2022 or early 2023. Season seven will consist of sixteen episodes.