We would’ve been barely past the half-season mark on the ongoing sixth Outlander run by now, but the cast and crew are already returning to shoot the greenlit season seven.

Of course, unlike previous seasons that ran for the conventional 13 episodes, this 2022 outing only contains eight episodes, five of which have already aired on Starz, meaning that the story will conclude this chapter in Jamie and Claire’s life in three more episodes.

Season seven, adapting the seventh book in Diana Gabaldon’s novel series, An Echo in the Bone, and consisting of a whopping 16 episodes, is set to continue chronicling the Revolutionary War. Starz has now revealed that the Outlander cast, including Sam Heughan (Jamie), Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sophie Skelton (Brianna), and Richard Rankin (Roger), are already back on set filming it.

The cast and crew are back at it – #Outlander Season 7 is in production! pic.twitter.com/iE6RX0lKhh — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 6, 2022

The announcement implies that season seven could arrive anywhere between Q1 to Q2 2023, and while that still leaves us with a year of “droughtlander,” it’s still a shorter wait than the one we had to bear between season five and six.

Caitriona Balfe reacted to the news by sharing her amazement at the show’s success, writing: “Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!” She also imitated her on-screen husband’s tease by including an early season seven image in her Tweet, which shows the Fraser family having a blast on set.

Here we go …. Season 7!!!!!! What????? Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!!!!! @SamHeughan @SkeltonSophie @RikRankin @Outlander_STARZ @SPTV @TallShipProds ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPZXK1Aexj — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) April 7, 2022

Outlander continues this week on April 10 with S6E06, “The World Turned Upside Down.”