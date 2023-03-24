Owen Wilson can’t contain his excitement at Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan joining ‘Loki’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is due for its first ever season two of anything as fan-favorite Disney Plus series Loki gears up for its second season. With the Kangs now officially on the loose following the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Loki and Mobius will certainly have their work cut out for them this time around.

But they won’t be alone; Sophia Di Martino is set to reprise her role as Sylvie, but perhaps the most exciting casting development to come out of this second season was the addition of Ke Huy Quan, who’s officially bringing some Oscar-level talent to the show as of two weekends ago.

Quan will play a yet-unnamed Time Variance Authority archivist, which may not sound like a terribly important role in name alone, but considering how excitedly series veteran Owen Wilson spoke about him, Quan’s character could end up surprising us. In an interview with ET Online, the man behind Mobius reminisced on the actor’s many unforgettable acceptance speeches while also anticipating Quan’s character receiving a lot of love from the audience.

“I know. It’s so exciting. That was incredible. Every time I saw him winning something, it was another speech that just kind of was a tearjerker that was so moving. And even when we were working on this last summer — I think his character that he plays in Loki season two — I think people will be excited, even though that was so great, obviously, the character that he won an Oscar for, I think people are going to love his character in this.”

Of course, considering the amount of wholesome sunshine that Quan is powered by, any role involving him from here on out will likely just default to unabashedly positive reception. Either way, it was a smart move by Marvel Studios, and we can’t wait to see what Waymond Wang’s latest variant brings to the table.

Season two of Loki is set to premiere on Disney Plus later this year. The first season is available to stream on the same platform.