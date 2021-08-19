Owen Wilson Shares Experience With Marvel Studios’ Secrecy Policy After Spoiling a Loki Detail

It’s no secret that Marvel likes to keep their secrets under wraps, especially when it comes to details of upcoming projects. How the company keeps things hidden so well has always been a secret, however, we may have just found out one of the mechanisms that the company uses to deter its stars from leaking information from their projects.

In an interview with Esquire, Loki star Owen Wilson was asked about this policy at Marvel and shared with them his experience being caught out for sharing, be it minor, details from the set of the show.

“I let it slip I had a mustache for Mobius,” Wilson said. “I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike 1’. I don’t know who that was, we think it might have been Kevin Feige using a burner phone but that wasn’t confirmed.”

Loki Concept Art Reveals Deleted Rocket Raccoon Cameo 1 of 3

Given the minority of what he’d shared and the comedic way in which he was reprimanded, it’s good to see that Feige or whoever at Marvel was responsible for the message had a sense of humor.

While they’ve touted this policy for the longest time it hasn’t stopped major details from being shared by cast members in the past. Most recently Alfred Molina revealed his return to the big screen as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which confirmed the suspicions of multiversal travel coming to the film as well as fanned the flames on rumors that other original Spider-Man stars would be returning also.

If you haven’t yet done so and want to check out Mobius with his mustache season one of Loki is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.