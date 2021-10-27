Paramount+ Announces Release Date For First Exclusive South Park Event

Even though there have already been 23 seasons of South Park, two specials, and a movie, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are showing no signs of slowing down. Earlier this year, the duo struck a deal with Paramount+ streaming service that will keep the show going until at least season 30 and the plan is for numerous films and specials to be released.

It didn’t take long for Parker and Stone to get the ball rolling as we’ll see the first collaboration between South Park and Paramount+ hit homes this November. Paramount+ announced that there will be an exclusive South Park event premiering on November 25th, 2021.

Goin' down to #SouthPark, gonna have ourselves… an exclusive event on Nov 25th! pic.twitter.com/1IjdlcsZWt — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) October 27, 2021

According to the announcement, the event is titled South Park: Post COVID. Based on the title, it’s safe to assume that the event will tackle current issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Parker and Stone have never been shy about injecting relevant politics into the show and that’s not changing anytime soon.

The duo had a chance to speak to The Hollywood Reporter about the event and dropped some details.

“It’s the boys dealing with a post-Covid world. They’re just trying to get back to normal,” Parker said. “So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.”

THR also noted that the second event will drop on Paramount+ in December. The future of South Park is bright as the duo is planning to release multiple films a year, in addition to the show.

“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at. We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

It’s unclear when the next season of South Park will premiere as Stone and Parker focus on movies and specials but it should come out at some point. 2020 was the first year there wasn’t a new season of the show since 1997.