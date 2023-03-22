Paramount invites you to get your Dutton on with a ‘Yellowstone’ marathon this weekend

The Paramount Network is inviting you to live your best Dutton life this weekend with a marathon of the newest episodes of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, Yellowstone. That’s right; you can get up close and comfortable with Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton, Colby, Jimmy, and everyone’s favorite patriarch, John Dutton himself, as the series takes us to the ranch on Saturday.

Kicking off at noon, the marathon is set to walk fans through the triumph and turmoil of the latest seasons, and reintroduce us to power players, intricately crafted storylines, and a slew of memories we’ve built along the way. While season four and the beginning of season five held heartache, death, and pain, they also held a lot of joy, love, and healing. That healing journey is significant for fans of Beth and Rip’s marriage and the vulnerability and softness they’ve shown each other in recent episodes.

Yellowstone shared a trailer highlighting some of the highs and lows you’ll see when the marathon kicks off in just a few days, and we can’t think of a better way to spend the weekend than by drinking a Coors Banquet and honoring our status as honorary Duttons.

Of course, if you check out the comments section, while fans are thrilled to be getting a marathon, they’re also impatiently awaiting information about the second half of season five. The series has been at the heart of several baseless rumors as of late, but one thing remains true: fans know what it means to be a Dutton and to wear the brand, how it gives those who don it a sense of honor and pride, and they’re taking that to heart.

As the family themselves face ups and downs, each character’s individual journey has staying power, with everyone from Monica and Kayce to Jamie and Teeter garnering their unique fanbase. If you ask fans of the series why they love it so much, you’ll hear a variety of answers, but one thing will ring true to viewers everywhere: Yellowstone has a lot of heart, magic, and enough drama to keep us coming back for more.

You can watch the first four seasons of Yellowstone streaming now on Peacock, and if you’ve missed even a moment of season five so far, it’s time to cancel all of your plans for the weekend and ride in. You won’t want to miss a second of the intriguing storyline at play, and if you’ve already seen it before, well — aren’t the Duttons always worth a second watch?