New visuals of the new Halo series have been released, and fans are going crazy over the graphics. Now the series is even more highly-anticipated.

The first Halo game, Halo: Combat Evolved, was released on Xbox on Nov. 15, 2001, which means it’s been over 20 years since our relationship with, John-117, Master Chief, began.

In the past, TV and movie producers have done their best to appease gamers who want their favorite games taken to the big or little screen. More often than not, these attempts have been futile. There are a lot of gamers to appease this time; they are taking on one of the biggest gaming franchises in history, Halo. The newest Halo game, Halo Infinite, had nearly 50,000 regular players this month.

At its peak, the game brought in a quarter of a million players. In total, around 20 million people have played the game. This is only a fraction of the number of Halo fans out there, as many people are fans of the original Bungie-produced games alone.

Well, fans no longer have to wait as far as visuals are concerned. A new set of promo photos have been released for this upcoming Halo series, and they look amazing.

Master Chief, who Pablo Schreiber will play, looks exceptionally amazing. The new Halo series will stream on Paramount Plus on March 24, 2022. Don’t miss the premiere. After seeing these photos, it’s easy to see that the series is sure to have an exciting debut.