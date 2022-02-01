Paramount Plus renews ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ for season 2

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon’s crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown was renewed for a second season Tuesday, weeks after its first season concluded.

The series stars Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) as Kingstown’s mayor, Mike McLusky. Set in a small town in Michigan, the McLusky family are the powerbrokers of a world that thrives on unjust incarceration. Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Emma Laird, Kyle Chandler star along Renner in the show’s first season, which was scored by Canadian composer Andrew Lockington (American Gods).

Mayor of Kingstown is a featured exclusive for Paramount Plus, which also streams Sheridan’s previous drama series 1883, itself a prequel of Sheridan’s hit neo-Western with John Linson Yellowstone. Dillon, who acted in Yellowstone, returns to the screen in Mayor of Kingstown as the detective Ian Ferguson. In a press release, the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service said Mayor of Kingstown is its second most-watched original series.

Tanya Giles, ViacomCBS Streaming’s Chief Programming Officer, said, “Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system.” Executive producer Antoine Fuqua (What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali), who will be returning for the next season, added “[Mayor of Kingstown] offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system, and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for season 2.”

Sheridan is in a multi-year pact with MTV Entertainment Studios and ViacomCBS to create exclusive original series. 101 Studios produced the first season with MTV Entertainment.

Paramount+ did not announce a release schedule for season 2.