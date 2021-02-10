Home / tv

Patrick Stewart Fans Are Loving Him Dancing In Paramount Plus Super Bowl Ad

Let’s be honest with ourselves, the 2021 Super Bowl ads were a bit of an anticlimax this year and I was particularly disappointed to see The Boss hawking Jeeps. One of the rare highlights that’s lit up social media, though, was the ad for new streaming service Paramount Plus.

The platform, which will replace CBS All Access, was the subject of one of the weirdest and most popular Super Bowl spots. There was something for everyone here, as various characters and celebrities from CBS’ stable of shows climbed Mt. Paramount, including Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butt-Head, Tom Selleck, CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King, Jersey Shore‘s Snooki, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michael Burnham, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Pike and Spock, S.W.A.T.‘s Hondo, The Ring‘s Sadako and Leonardo from TMNT (among many others).

At the summit, they found an impeccably tailored Patrick Stewart, star of one of CBS All Access’ most successful series, Star Trek: Picard (currently preparing to shoot its second season). With Stephen Colbert tending the bar, he congratulated the confused stars and fictional characters on their ascent and invited them to dance, with SpongeBob SquarePants providing the music. And here’s how it went down on social media:

As mentioned, Paramount Plus isn’t technically a new streaming network but more of a rebranding. At the end of 2019, Viacom and CBS remerged after their 2006 split, with the combined company now having access to shows from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, the Smithsonian Channel and Nickelodeon. All those networks are developing new material for Paramount+, which also offers local programming and live sports (including the NFL).

Subscribers will be able to browse Paramount’s film library, too, while the highlight of Paramount Plus’ first day will be the premiere of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, originally intended to hit theaters before COVID-19 screwed up the 2020 release window.

CBS All Access becoming Paramount Plus is great news for subscribers because – as far as we know – all this new content is being added without any rise in fees and existing subscriptions will be automatically upgraded. Whether a price hike is coming remains to be seen, but right now, all CBS All Access customers need to do is wait.

