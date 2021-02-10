Patrick Stewart Fans Are Loving Him Dancing In Paramount Plus Super Bowl Ad

Let’s be honest with ourselves, the 2021 Super Bowl ads were a bit of an anticlimax this year and I was particularly disappointed to see The Boss hawking Jeeps. One of the rare highlights that’s lit up social media, though, was the ad for new streaming service Paramount Plus.

The platform, which will replace CBS All Access, was the subject of one of the weirdest and most popular Super Bowl spots. There was something for everyone here, as various characters and celebrities from CBS’ stable of shows climbed Mt. Paramount, including Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butt-Head, Tom Selleck, CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King, Jersey Shore‘s Snooki, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michael Burnham, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Pike and Spock, S.W.A.T.‘s Hondo, The Ring‘s Sadako and Leonardo from TMNT (among many others).

At the summit, they found an impeccably tailored Patrick Stewart, star of one of CBS All Access’ most successful series, Star Trek: Picard (currently preparing to shoot its second season). With Stephen Colbert tending the bar, he congratulated the confused stars and fictional characters on their ascent and invited them to dance, with SpongeBob SquarePants providing the music. And here’s how it went down on social media:

Patrick Stewart dancing to “Sweet Victory” with Bevis and Butthead on Paramount Mountain is the highlight of the super bowl so far — Quin Diesel (@Infinite_Quin) February 8, 2021

Sir Patrick Stewart dancing to a song my cousin @BobKulickMusic co-wrote was the best part of the Super Bowl for me https://t.co/tRMQkLUNEj — Aileen Burns (@aileenburns) February 8, 2021

Ok #SuperBowl @paramountplus 's ad wins 😂 I love it so much especially because of @SirPatStew — Nobodysillusion (@nobodysillusion) February 8, 2021

Most of the Super Bowl ads last night were boring. I liked Paramount + ads the most cause of Beavis & Butthead then Patrick Stewart to close it all off. — TethisX (@TethisX) February 8, 2021

I always think of @SirPatStew as Jean-Luc Picard when I see him, but one of my students said this to me today: "Hey! Did you see Macbeth on the Paramount ad during the Super Bowl? It was weird to see him without his mustache."#APLitIsLit #Context #WeJustWatchedTheFilm pic.twitter.com/55Hbo6uSjJ — Cyndy Maddux (@TheSnarkyMrsM) February 10, 2021

So there's this add for Paramount streaming services featuring Patrick Stewart, that has a bunch of various characters meeting him in the paramount mountain to hear the news about it. What is absolutely killing me is this comment, and the thread that follows speculating deaths. pic.twitter.com/f15IuP3uFV — ρꪊᦔᧁꫀꪗᦔꪮꪮᦔꪶꫀᦓ (@Pudgeydoodles) February 9, 2021

Excuse me, that's Sir Patrick Stewart! Prof. Xavier! Capt. Jean-Luc Picard! 🖖🏼🖖🏼 Bring it on Paramount!! Lol — Maria Fei (@feizes) February 8, 2021

At age 80, Patrick Stewart is still acknowledged by Paramount and the World as the pinnacle of greatness. pic.twitter.com/zBG7bMViSU — Ziggy (@mrjafri) February 8, 2021

OK. I had to watch it a few times & each time spotted a new Hollywood celeb, but the Patrick Stewart commercial was pretty funny. I can't believe all the people up there. Cute.#Paramount — ILoveLadybugs (@Sheri_Hill) February 8, 2021

Was ready to sign up for Paramount's streaming service because I wanted to see Patrick Stewart hang out with Beavis and Butthead but then James Corden showed up so nevermind. — Joe Pontillo (@JoePontillo) February 8, 2021

I am only going to Mount Paramount if I can really drink martinis with @SirPatStew and dance with @StephenAtHome. — Rachel Berg Scherer 🖋 (@midwestwriting) February 8, 2021

I WANNA DANCE ON THE TOP OF PARAMOUNT MOUNTAIN WITH PATRICK STEWART AND SPONGEBOB!!!! — Jacob Beals (@OttoMoBeals) February 8, 2021

One of my favorite super bowl ad moments was when @SirPatStew danced. — New Year New NRG (@zealousquiche) February 8, 2021

As mentioned, Paramount Plus isn’t technically a new streaming network but more of a rebranding. At the end of 2019, Viacom and CBS remerged after their 2006 split, with the combined company now having access to shows from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, the Smithsonian Channel and Nickelodeon. All those networks are developing new material for Paramount+, which also offers local programming and live sports (including the NFL).

Subscribers will be able to browse Paramount’s film library, too, while the highlight of Paramount Plus’ first day will be the premiere of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, originally intended to hit theaters before COVID-19 screwed up the 2020 release window.

CBS All Access becoming Paramount Plus is great news for subscribers because – as far as we know – all this new content is being added without any rise in fees and existing subscriptions will be automatically upgraded. Whether a price hike is coming remains to be seen, but right now, all CBS All Access customers need to do is wait.