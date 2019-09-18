Patrick Stewart Says Fans May Be Shocked By Star Trek: Picard

Sir Patrick Stewart is set to return to the Trek universe for the first time in nearly 20 years in the upcoming Star Trek: Picard. However, don’t expect this to be a cosy return to the feel of The Next Generation. In a new interview, the franchise veteran says it was paramount for him that his long-awaited reprisal of Jean-Luc Picard move the story forward and go boldly into fresh territory.

Speaking with Examiner Live, Stewart touched on the “difficult decision” of signing up for Picard and what convinced him to make it, saying:

“I don’t regard it as going back. In fact, we are definitely moving the series forward and that’s what made the difference for me. It was a very difficult decision.”

He continued by teasing how Picard will feel like a very contemporary show as it will deal with themes and issues that are to do with the world today. The star also predicts that fans may well be shocked by what’s in store.

“We are looking at a new world with new objectives, problems and issues that could not have been raised when we were making The Next Generation and I found that very exciting. It’s very exciting and people will be surprised and perhaps even shocked.”

A brand new world it may be, but Picard will find places for several old faces from Trek history nonetheless. From the former Enterprise-D crew, Data (Brent Spiner), Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) will all return. Another fan favorite from a different series is showing up, too, as Voyager’s Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) looks to have a prominent role. That may because the Borg will be a major force in the plot.

As for the fresh cast members, the likes of Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd and Allison Pill will hopefully become new fan favorites when Star Trek: Picard arrives on CBS All Access in early 2020.