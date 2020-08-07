The Star Trek fandom went crazy – and understandably so – a couple of years ago when they learned that Sir Patrick Stewart would be returning as Jean-Luc Picard for a brand new show. After all, the actor had departed the franchise so long ago – back in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis – that no one really ever expected him to come back.

In fact, not even Stewart expected it and when he was first offered the opportunity to reprise his role in Star Trek: Picard, he was ready to shoot it down. That didn’t end up happening, of course, and as we now know, he signed on to return as the beloved character and the result was a solid but far from perfect first season of the show.

Of course, Stewart will be returning for the next run as well, but a new rumor now indicates that he’s not too happy about it. And it’s due to one aspect of the storyline that he apparently didn’t sign off on.

Cool Star Trek Fan Art Shows James McAvoy As A Young Jean-Luc Picard 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Take this with a grain of salt, but the folks at Bounding Into Comics report that a leaker over on 4chan (so again, have that grain of salt ready) has shared a bunch of intriguing updates on what’s going on with all the various Star Trek shows that CBS has in production. Interestingly, this individual claims that despite the happy front that the network is putting up, things are chaotic behind the scenes and among other things, they say that Patrick Stewart isn’t keen on the idea of returning for Picard season 2.

“Sir Patrick does not like the idea of being dead and now a ‘golem’- this is one aspect of the series he did not sign off on. The writers are [now] scrambling to reconfigure the season into something with coherency, which is not something the show has a lot of. ”

Given that Stewart has spoken highly of Picard since signing on and in the months after its first season wrapped up, even expressing his excitement to do more, this new claim seems a bit hard to believe. Then again, who knows? There may very well be problems behind the scenes that everyone is just doing their best to hide.

In any case, for now, we can only hope that things are sailing along smoothly for Star Trek: Picard season 2 and that we get some official updates on it soon.