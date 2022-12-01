PBS uses TikTok to masterfully roast Jeff Bezos and Amazon Prime Video

When you think of snarky social media accounts what comes to mind? Whatever account you’re thinking of, chances are it’s not the snooty intellectual haven of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), where you’re more likely to watch a show about antiques than anything else.

However, apparently the network was a sleeping tiger that got tickled because PBS went hard at Amazon over one of its shows. It all started when TikTok user alwaysanxious4 posted about the show Miss Scarlet and The Duke, a Victorian detective show starring a woman named Kate Philips as a sort of female Sherlock Holmes.

For context, the show stars “Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders) stars in a six-part mystery as the headstrong, first-ever female detective in Victorian London. Stuart Martin (Jamestown) plays her childhood friend, professional colleague, and potential love interest, Scotland Yard Detective Inspector William Wellington, a.k.a., The Duke,” according to its synopsis.

The user gushed about the show and went over ways to watch it, something that elicited a response from the official PBS account, which responded “TASTE!” That would be enough to make someone’s day — but wait, there’s more.

In the comments, a user asked a simple question: “Amazon Prime?” Here’s where it gets good. The official PBS TikTok responded to the comment with “Why pay Jeff Bezos when you can download the PBS app and donate $5/month to your local station and get access to this show (& tons more!).”

Courtesy of Cai Nairn

That’s right Bezos. PBS is here to let you know there are alternatives to using the world’s biggest company for literally everything. This of course sent OP into a tizzy about how great the network is for responding.

“I’ve had a shitty 24 hours but this? This comment has made my day. Is my life this sad? Yes. But PBS knows who I am.”

We’ll let you know if Bezos decides to buy TikTok over this.