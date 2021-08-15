Peacemaker Claims Superman Wouldn’t Eat A Single D*ck In The Name Of Liberty

As strange as it may sound, there are more than a couple of notable similarities between Superman and Peacemaker, who was brought to memorable life by John Cena in The Suicide Squad. As well as both being impressive physical specimens with a penchant for red and blue, they’ve each dedicated their lives to seeking peace and liberty, albeit by very different means.

The Big Blue Boy Scout strives to protect the innocent at all costs, defeat the bad guys without loss of life and uphold the law in his pursuit of justice, while Peacemaker will happily tell you that he’ll kill as many men, women and children as possible to secure a happy outcome according to his twisted belief system.

In The Suicide Squad, Cena’s Christopher Smith even tells Idris Elba’s Bloodsport that he’d eat an entire beach made up of nothing but d*cks to achieve liberty, which draws some incredulous reactions from the rest of Task Force X. Looking to prove a point, the official Twitter account for the upcoming HBO Max spinoff takes it as a badge of honor that Superman would never wear, which you can check out below.

“if this whole beach was covered in d*cks, and somebody said that i had to eat every d*ck on the beach for liberty, i would say no problemo”



true. and we all know superman wouldnt eat a single d*ck for peace — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) August 13, 2021

Gunn is directing a handful of the show’s episodes himself, and claims that Peacemaker will have more action than any other superhero show ever. Based on The Suicide Squad and Cena’s performance, though, it’s also going to have plenty of dark humor and violence when it starts rolling out in January 2022. The character was a standout in an ensemble full of scene-stealers in the recent blockbuster, so it’s exciting to imagine what Cena will bring to the table now that the focus is solely on him.