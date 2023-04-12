Peacock teases the next chapter in the ‘John Wick’ universe

The last we heard about the John Wick prequel series The Continental was that it would be centered around a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) and that it was about how he came to take over the notorious hotel. It’s now becoming more and more of a reality as Peacock shared a teaser image from the show.

Peacock shared an image of the infamous elevator in the hotel and a blood stained button panel with the floor 9 illuminated. “Prepare to be floored,” the streamer said.

PREPARE TO BE FLOORED pic.twitter.com/fvxGLEU1Kw — Peacock (@peacock) April 11, 2023

The show takes place in 1975 and Woodell plays a the character that was made famous in the movies by Ian McShane. The hotel serves as a sort of hangout for criminals, and the show will follow Winston as he tries to wrest control of the hotel and all its notorious glory.

Ayomide Adegun plays a young Charon (based on the recently passed Lance Reddick), Mel Gibson (yes that Mel Gibson) stars as Cormac; Peter Greene plays body disposal wizard Uncle Charlie and a host of other characters round out the show.

In a statement, Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, said:

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise. We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

The show’s been in development since 2018 with Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward tasked as showrunners and writers. Movie director Chad Stahelski and John Wick creator Derek Kolstad are also involved.

Peacock is becoming John Wick central and recently snagged the streaming rights to all the movies. The Continental will arrive sometime later in 2023.