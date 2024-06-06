‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release window, cast, plot, and more

On June 4, Peaky Blinders fans rejoiced when Netflix confirmed an upcoming movie, starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, with Steven Knight and Tom Harper returning to write and direct the film.

The show began in 2013 and ran for nine years before releasing its sixth and final season in 2022. Over these six seasons, Peaky Blinders had 36 episodes, with Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy starring in each one.

With the movie confirmed by Netflix, let’s look at some of the details we know so far.

The release window

At the time of writing, the release date of Peaky Blinders movie remains a mystery. What we do know, though, is that it’s set to start shooting this September. With that in mind, a smart guess would be that it’ll be released in the second half of 2025.

The cast

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy is coming back to Peaky Blinders. Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

As mentioned above, Cillian Murphy is set to return as Tommy Shelby. As of writing, no other roles and actors have been confirmed to return from the show for the film. With the TV series having many different characters, there’s plenty of room for speculation, but we’d rather wait for official details in this regard.

Although Tom Harper and Steven Knight are set to return to the movie behind the scenes. The former directed the show’s first season in 2013. Knight, on the other hand, wrote the majority of the series.

The plot

Similarly to the release date and the cast, the plot of Peaky Blinders also remains unknown. In the finale of season six, without going into major spoilers, Tommy Shelby leaves with the intention of starting a new life.

Steven Knight is writing the script. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

However, Knight shared some minor details, claiming it will be “explosive”. “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen,” Knight said. “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Tommy has been away too long. We can’t wait to see him back in action.

