Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼

In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up.

Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of high-spirited devotion from its fan base. It is no surprise that some people are particularly defensive over Ellie and Joel’s road to survival in the apocalyptic dystopia, including Mendelsohn. The actor took to social media to express his thoughts on Pascal’s rendition of Joel, the main character and beloved father figure from the saga. “But pasc. Better not have f*cked it up. It’s probably the greatest console game of all time,” he said in an Instagram comment. “Lots of us carry that game close. Trailer looks v v promising.” In spite of the actor’s plead for perfection, he still ended the comment on a sweet note, with a simple “Miss ya.”

Ben Mendelssohn is just like me pic.twitter.com/cATmFoLLYY — Hannah 🍂 (@rejectedhannah) November 3, 2022

The upcoming HBO adaptation was announced in 2021, immediately receiving mixed reactions from fans of the gaming franchise. The Last of Us is inspired by the Naughty Dog videogame of the same name, which was released in 2013, and promptly swept the videogame award shows that same year. The franchise’s second installment was also awarded Game of the Year in 2020.

The live-action series stars The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams. Joining the main cast is also Nick Offerman as Bill and Gabriel Luna, who will be playing Tommy Miller.

The Last of Us‘ apocalyptic landscape will hit HBO’s platform on Jan.15, finally introducing the world to the story that revolutionized the world of video gaming.